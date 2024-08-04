Assam to Introduce New Domicile Policy and 'Love Jihad' Law, Announces CM Sarma

Assam BJP President Bhabesh Kalita also spoke at the meeting, expressing the party's resolve to protect the state's "Jati, Mati, and Bheti" (community, land, and home). He confirmed that the party has presented a resolution against what they call 'Land Jihad,' and that the Chief Minister has accepted it. Kalita further added, "To give more opportunities to the employees of the 3rd and the 4th level and the Indigenous people of Assam, these decisions have been taken... We are hopeful that in the coming days, a law on Love Jihad would also be made..."