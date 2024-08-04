Assam to Introduce New Domicile Policy and 'Love Jihad' Law, Announces CM Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Sunday that the state will soon implement a new domicile policy, restricting government job eligibility to individuals born in Assam. The policy is part of a broader strategy aimed at addressing the state’s shifting demographics and prioritizing local residents for state employment.
Speaking at a BJP state executive meeting in Guwahati, Sarma emphasized the urgency of these measures, describing the demographic changes as a "huge concern" and a "matter of life and death,". The new domicile policy reflects the government’s commitment to managing population growth and safeguarding the interests of Assam's indigenous communities.
In a significant legislative move, Sarma also revealed plans to introduce a law mandating life imprisonment in cases of so-called 'love jihad,' a term used to describe alleged forced or deceitful religious conversions through marriage. This proposed law is similar to the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Bill, 2024, which imposes stringent penalties for forced conversions.
The Chief Minister's announcement aligns with the BJP's ongoing efforts to address illegal immigration and the recognition of Bengali-speaking Bangladeshi Muslims, known as 'Miya,' as indigenous to Assam. These efforts are part of the party's broader strategy to protect the state's cultural and ethnic identity.
Assam BJP President Bhabesh Kalita also spoke at the meeting, expressing the party's resolve to protect the state's "Jati, Mati, and Bheti" (community, land, and home). He confirmed that the party has presented a resolution against what they call 'Land Jihad,' and that the Chief Minister has accepted it. Kalita further added, "To give more opportunities to the employees of the 3rd and the 4th level and the Indigenous people of Assam, these decisions have been taken... We are hopeful that in the coming days, a law on Love Jihad would also be made..."
These proposed changes underscore the Assam government's determination to address demographic shifts, illegal immigration, and protect the rights and interests of indigenous communities in the state.