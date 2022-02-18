Assam: Train Mows Down Vehicle in Golakganj

In a horrific accident, a speeding train rammed into a four wheeler vehicle at a railway crossing in Boniamari area in Golakganj in Assam’s Dhubri district on Friday evening.

Reportedly, the incident took place when a demo train hit the vehicle identified as an Alto.

Notably, the train was coming from Siliguri in West Bengal and was heading towards new Bongaigaon.

The accident occurred when the car tried to cross a railway crossing at the time when the train was also coming from one side. The railway crossing reportedly didn’t have a rail gate.

Meanwhile, the police have arrived at the incident spot. Rescue operations are underway by the police to rescue the trapped persons. Excavator has been used in the rescue operations.

The driver of the car has been identified as Dilwar Hussain.

According to the locals, two persons were suspected to be travelling in the car.