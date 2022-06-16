Assam: Tree Falls On Auto-Rickshaw; Driver Dead, 2 Others Injured

Amid incessant rains and flash floods, a person was killed and two others were injured after a tree fell upon an autorickshaw in Assam’s Karimganj.

According to reports, the incident took place near a fire service station on Wednesday.

The deceased, identified as Azahar Uddin, was the driver of the autorickshaw.

Meanwhile, the injured persons who were travelling in the auto were rushed to a hospital for medical attention.

"A tree fell upon an auto-rickshaw near Karimganj fire services station and three persons including the driver were injured. We immediately admitted them to the hospital, but the driver of the autorickshaw died at the hospital,” Karimganj DSP Gitartha Dev Sarma said.

After the massive flood and landslides in several districts of the state in May, Assam is once again hit by the incessant rainfall.

On Thursday, two siblings were also killed in Assam’s Goalpara district due to landslides.

Four persons were also injured in landslide incidents triggered by heavy rainfall in Guwahati city.

The landslides were reported from Noonmati and Kamakhya in the city.

Floods are continuing to wreak havoc in the Guwahati as several parts of the city are submerged under water for the third consecutive day on Thursday. Areas like Rukminigaon, Anil Nagar, Nabin Nagar, Hatigaon, Zoo Road, Beltola, etc. are still reeling under floods.

The heavy rainfall has caused waterlogging in many parts of the city while traffic movement has been hindered, causing inconvenience to locals and commuters alike.