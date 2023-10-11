Assam Trinamool Congress Gears Up for Elections with Strong Stand Against BJP

A notable presence at the meeting was All India Trinamool Congress member and Rajya Sabha MP Santanu Sen, who observed the event and offered motivation to party workers. Sen used the platform to voice concerns about the BJP governments at both the national and state levels. He emphasized that despite the "double-engine" government in Assam, the state's progress remained elusive, with infrastructure challenges and natural disasters like erosion and flooding plaguing regions by Brahmaputra.