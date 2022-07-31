Assam: Truck With 40 Cattle Heads Seized In Kaziranga, Two Held

Assam Police on Sunday seized a truck on suspicion of illegal cattle smuggling at Kohora under Assam’s Kaziranga.

According to sources, around 40 cattle heads were recovered from inside the truck.

Two persons, identified as Muhammad Mubarak Ali and Ankur Saikia, were arrested in connection to the seizure.

The cattle heads were being transported from Dergaon in Golaghat and was en-route Sonapur when it was intercepted by police, sources informed.

Earlier last month, Assam police seized a cattle laden pick up van in National Highway in Rangia. As many as 12 cattle heads were recovered from the van.

Three suspects were arrested in connection to it.