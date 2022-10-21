Assam: Tusker Dies Of Electrocution at Sonari

The carcass of a wild elephant was recovered in Assam’s Charaideo district on Thursday night.

The tusker, believed to be of old age, was found dead at Naphuk village at Sonari.

The carcass was first spotted by locals, after which forest officials were called.

It is suspected that the jumbo died due to electrocution.

Earlier this week, the carcass of an elephant calf was recovered from near the Kaziranga national park in Assam.

The calf was found dead inside a reserve forest near Kaziranga national park under Kaliabor sub-division in Assam’s Nagaon district.

It is learned that the calf died after getting knocked by an adult elephant. It was also reportedly suffering from some disease.