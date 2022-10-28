Assam: Tusker Found Dead In Pond, Food Poisoning Suspected

A wild elephant was found dead at a pond in Assam’s Goalpara district on Friday morning.

Sources said that the lifeless body of the tusker was recovered from the banks of a pond in Lakhipur area.

The carcass was first spotted by locals, after which they informed forest authorities.

It is suspected that the wild tusker died due to food poisoning, sources informed.

Further investigation is on to ascertain the exact cause of its death.

Earlier this month, the carcass of an elephant calf was recovered from near the Kaziranga national park.

According to reports, the calf was found dead inside a reserve forest near Kaziranga national park under Kaliabor sub-division in Assam’s Nagaon district.

It is learned that the calf died after getting knocked by adult elephant. It was also reportedly suffering from some disease.