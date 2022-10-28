Assam

Assam: Tusker Found Dead In Pond, Food Poisoning Suspected

Sources said that the lifeless body of the tusker was recovered from the banks of a pond in Lakhipur area.
Assam: Tusker Found Dead In Pond, Food Poisoning Suspected
Pratidin Time

A wild elephant was found dead at a pond in Assam’s Goalpara district on Friday morning. 

Sources said that the lifeless body of the tusker was recovered from the banks of a pond in Lakhipur area. 

The carcass was first spotted by locals, after which they informed forest authorities. 

It is suspected that the wild tusker died due to food poisoning, sources informed. 

Further investigation is on to ascertain the exact cause of its death.

Earlier this month, the carcass of an elephant calf was recovered from near the Kaziranga national park

According to reports, the calf was found dead inside a reserve forest near Kaziranga national park under Kaliabor sub-division in Assam’s Nagaon district.

It is learned that the calf died after getting knocked by adult elephant. It was also reportedly suffering from some disease.

Also Read
PM Modi Will Address Chintan Shivir Of Home Ministers Of States Today
Assam
Food poisoning
Elephant

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com