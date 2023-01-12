Assam: Two Children Die Due To Lack Of Treatment at Nazira Hospital

A heated situation erupted at a hospital in Assam’s Sivasagar district after two children allegedly lost their lives due to lack of treatment.

The incident was reported from Primary Health Centre at Nazira.

The parents of the victims allege that there were no permanent doctors present at the hospital when they needed them, which resulted in the death of the two children.

Following the incident, locals also protested over the deaths and demanded a thorough probe into the matter.

Local police also reached the scene soon after to bring the situation under control.