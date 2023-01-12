Assam

Assam: Two Children Die Due To Lack Of Treatment at Nazira Hospital

Following the incident, locals also protested over the deaths and demanded a thorough probe into the matter.
Assam: Two Children Die Due To Lack Of Treatment at Nazira Hospital| Representative image
Assam: Two Children Die Due To Lack Of Treatment at Nazira Hospital| Representative image
Pratidin Time

A heated situation erupted at a hospital in Assam’s Sivasagar district after two children allegedly lost their lives due to lack of treatment. 

The incident was reported from Primary Health Centre at Nazira.

The parents of the victims allege that there were no permanent doctors present at the hospital when they needed them, which resulted in the death of the two children. 

Following the incident, locals also protested over the deaths and demanded a thorough probe into the matter. 

Local police also reached the scene soon after to bring the situation under control.

Nazira
Lack of Treatment

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com