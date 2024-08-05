Assam: Two Construction Workers Rescued After 10 Days of Abduction in Dima Hasao

Reportedly, the abducted duo was employed in Anusha Projects Private Limited which has been deployed for the construction work of the two-lane road from Hangbung to Hajaichak near the Manipur border. The abducted workers have been identified as Abdul Kadir and Iqbal Laskar.

Sources said that, on July 27, a group of at least seven armed men entered the camp where the workers and employees were staying. The assailants physically assaulted the workers and demanded to know the identity of the project head. Out of fear, the workers pointed out the person overseeing the project, who was then abducted along with another employee, sources added.