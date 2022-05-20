Assam: Two Govt Officials Arrested On Bribery Charges

Two government officials of the irrigation department have been apprehended by sleuths of Vigilance and Anti Corruption cell while taking bribe in Goalpara on Friday.

According to reports, the accused officials were identified as Akbar Ali, executive engineer (Irrigation) Dudhnoi East Division, Goalpara and Jagadish Rabha, head assistant.

The duo was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 for flood damage renovation works.

Last month, a food safety officer was arrested in Nagaon district for attempting to take a bribe of Rs 10,000 .

The officer identified as Birinchi Kumar Karzee, allegedly demanded the bribe in lieu of issuing Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) license to the complainant for a start-up.

Following this, the vigilance and anti-corruption cell and Nagaon police laid a trap and caught Karzee red-handed.

