Assam: Two Held For Trying To Extort Money Posing as NDFB Members

Bongaigaon police have arrested two persons for attempting to extort money from a teacher by impersonating as members of a rebel group.

According to police, the duo tried to extort Rs 10 lakh from the teacher by posing as members of the National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB).

Founded in 1986, the NDFB is an armed separatist outfit which sought to obtain a sovereign Boroland for the Bodo people. It is designated as a terrorist organisation by the Government of India.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Abhijeet Sarkar and Mintu Ray. They were nabbed following a complaint lodged by the teacher on Monday morning.

Both were arrested within six hours, police said, adding that the duo is not part of any group.