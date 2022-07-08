Assam

Assam: Two JMB Operatives Nabbed With Explosives In Barpeta

The arrestees have been identified as Mokkodos Ali Ahmed from North Kaljar and Sofiqul Islam, a resident of Jania.
Two suspected operatives of Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) were apprehended with explosives in Assam’s Barpeta district on Thursday.

Police seized three handmade bombs, three electronic detonators, four exclusive neogen ninetins, and five mobile phones from their possession.

"Under the supervision of DSP Samudra Dutta, a team from Howly Police conducted a search operation at Mokkodas Ali's house in North Kaljhar. The recovered items were found in a flower garden. We arrested Mokkodas Ali Ahmed and Safiqul Islam", said Dr. Pradeep Saikia, Additional Superintendent of Police in Barpeta.

Previously in 2019, Assam police arrested three alleged JMB members from different parts of Barpeta district.

The three suspects were identified as Mustafizur Rahman (25), Shafiqul Islam (29), and Danesh Ali.

