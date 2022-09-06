Assam: Two Kids Goes Missing from Nagaon Civil Hospital

Situation turns tense at the Bhogeswari Phukanani Civil Hospital in Nagaon district of Assam after two kids went missing from the hospital premises.

According to sources, the mothers of the missing kids were admitted at the hospital for the past few days and were undergoing treatment after they suffered burn injuries.

The missing kids are 3-years-old and a 10-years-old girl child.

A nurse of the hospital has however alleged that the two kids have been sold. According to the nurse, the 3-year-old kid was sold for Rs 8,000 and the girl was sold by her own brother.

As per reports, the two ladies have succumbed to their injuries in the hospital on Monday night. The two ladies were labourers of a brick quarry in South Lumari.