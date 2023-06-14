Assam: Two Lat Mandals Arrested For Bribery

The sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption on Wednesday arrested two Lat Mandals in Assam for their involvement in bribery.
The two arrested Lat Mandals have been identified as Jalaluddin Sheikh of Bhuragaon Revenue Circle in Morigaon; and Diganta Baruah of Nazira Revenue Circle in Sivasagar.
Sheikh was apprehended at his residence after he accepted Rs 20,000 as bribe money from the complainant for issuing NOC for a brick kiln, while, Diganta Baruah was trapped and caught red-handed while taking bribe for issuing trace map & land holding number certificate.
Taking to Twitter, IPS Surendra Kumar informed, “Today @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed Jalaluddin Sheikh, Lot Mandal of Bhuragaon Revenue Circle, Morigaon at his residence immediately after he accepted Rs. 20,000/- as bribe from the complainant for issuing NOC for a brick kiln.”
“2nd trap of the day! @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed Diganta Baruah, Lot Mandal of Nazira Revenue Circle, Sivasagar immediately after he accepted bribe from the complainant for issuing trace map & land holding number certificate.”