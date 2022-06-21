Assam: Two Minor Girls, Pregnant Woman Killed In Lightning Strike

Amid heavy rains, two minor girls and a pregnant woman were killed after being hit by a lightning strike in Assam’s Udalguri district on Monday night.

The incident has been reported at Alaisri village near Mazbat town.

According to sources, the deceased woman, identified as Manomati Basumatary, was seven-months pregnant.

The identities of the two minor girls were learned to be Dulal Basumatary and Rekha Basumatary.

Sources said that the trio were have dinner in a house when the lightning strike hit them, adding that they died on the spot. Two goats in the vicinity were also killed in the incident.

It is learned that all three of them were neighbours and had planned a dinner on the ill-fated night.

Meanwhile, Mazbat police reached the incident spot and sent the bodies for post mortem.