Assam: Two Poachers Injured During Firing at Manas National Park, Arrested

Two poachers were injured during a major firing incident that occurred at the Manas National Park in Assam on Wednesday.
The incident occurred at the national park’s Musalpur Division area. The two poachers have been identified as Dharmendra Vari and Gopal Bahadur Magar. They are residents of Baksa district.
Acting on a specific tip-off, a search drive in the national park was conducted under the supervision of Forest Officer Kameshwar Boro and Koklabari Beat Officer Dipank Das.
Reportedly, the poachers sustained bullet injuries in their back and hands. They have been apprehended and admitted at the Barpeta Medical College for treatment.
Five handmade guns, several live cartridges and wild pigs meat were recovered from the poachers.
Last month, a suspected poacher was shot and killed during an exchange of fire with forest personnel at Safapani locality on the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border. The deceased has been identified as Puneswar Sargiary. Various objectionable items including tree cutting machines were seized from the poacher.