Assam: Two Separate Road Accidents Claims 4 Lives Leaving Several Injured

In a tragic turn of events, two separate road accidents occurred in Kamrup’s Boko in Assam, resulting in the death of four people and leaving several others critically injured.
The first accident took place at Boko's Chakabah, where an unidentified vehicle hit the vehicle of Dayal Rava, a resident of Mouman village in Boko. Rava could not survive the impact of the collision and passed away at the scene. Two other individuals were also severely injured in the accident and were rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for urgent medical attention.
The second accident occurred at Singra in Boko when a vehicle, identified as Alto, lost control and collided with a roadside tree. The impact of the collision was so severe that three individuals in the vehicle were killed instantly.
The deceased have been identified as Rupesh Chowdhury, Bhaskar Thakuria, and Manas Pathak. According to sources, the vehicle was going for a wedding procession when they met the accident.
Moreover, three other individuals in the vehicle were severely injured, and two of them were rushed to GMCH in critical condition.
The injured individuals are receiving medical attention at GMCH, and their condition is being monitored closely.