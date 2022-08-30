Assam: Two Suspected Wildlife Smugglers Held With Rhino Horn

Assam police on Tuesday apprehended two suspected wildlife smugglers at Bokakhat in Golaghat district.

Acting on specific information, a team of Bokakhat police conducted a search operation and nabbed one of the suspected smugglers, identified as Bhatta Bahadur Thapa.

Police also recovered a rhino horn from his possession which he hid it at his house.

Thapa was previously involved in rhino horn poaching incidents, police informed.

Upon interrogation, he revealed the identity of another suspected smuggler, namely Badheshwar Sinta. He was also taken into custody from a nearby house.

Meanwhile, a case under relevant sections has been registered against the duo.

An investigation to unearth further linkages is on.