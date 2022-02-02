Assam: Two-Wheeler Dealers Will Have To Supply Helmets To Buyers

Two-wheeler dealers in Assam will have to supply buyers with protective headgear and helmets conforming to the specifications prescribed by the Bureau of Indian Standards, the state government informed on Wednesday via a notification.

The notification dated January 20 from the office of the Commissioner of Transport, Government of Assam stated that as per the Clause 138(4)(f) of Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989, the manufacturers of two-wheelers shall supply a protective headgear at the time of purchase, in line with the specifications prescribed by the Bureau of Indian Standers (BIS).

It said, “As per Clause 138(4)(f) of Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989 "at the time of purchase of the two wheeler, the manufacturer of the two wheeler shall supply a protective headgear conforming to specifications prescribed by the Bureau of Indian Standards under the Bureau of Standard Act, 1986”.

“As you are aware that a large number of two wheeler riders and pillion riders die due to road accidents every year. These precious lives can be saved if the rider and pillion wear protective headgear or helmet of specified standard,” it added.

The notification further said that that all District Transport Offices (DTO) will have to issue directives to two-wheeler dealers under their jurisdiction to adhere to the rules. Further, it said that DTOs have to ensure that dealers install sign boards at conspicuous places in their showrooms to create public awareness.

“All DTOs are to issue necessary direction to two-wheeler dealers under their jurisdiction to strictly adhere to the aforementioned Central Motor Vehicle Rule, 1989. Besides, the dealers should be instructed to affix sign board at conspicuous place at their showrooms to create public awareness so that people can claim helmet at the time of purchase of two wheeler”, the notification said.

The notification also mentioned that any violations would be dealt with serious consequences.