Assam: Two Youths Drown In Pond While Bathing

Two youths died after drowning in a pond located at Jogighopa in Assam’s Bongaigaon district on Friday afternoon.

As per sources, the incident happened when duo had gone for a bath in the pond situated in Khakumura area.

However, both of them strayed far away from the bank of the pond and drowned to their deaths.

The deceased have been identified das Umacharan Das and Kalyan Das.

Meanwhile, local police reached the scene and recovered the bodies for post-mortem.

On Wednesday, a father-daughter duo drowned in the Namdang river in Assam’s Sivasagar district.

The bodies were recovered by the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) following an intense search operation.

Both the father and his minor daughter went missing from Khamun village in Namti on Tuesday night.

According to reports, the daughter went out in search of her father on the banks of the Namdang River, however, she did not return home.