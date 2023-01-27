Assam: ULFA-I Cadre Surrenders in Sonari

A cadre of the proscribed United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) surrendered before the police on Friday.

The surrendered cadre has been identified as Anuj Phukan.

He surrendered before the police in Assam’s Sonari.

Anuj Phukan is a resident of Chuladhara Tengapukhuri village of Charaideo district.

As per reports, ahead of surrendering, Phukan was undergoing imprisonment in Arunachal Pradesh.

In October last year, a cadre named Pankaj Gohain alias Bhaurav Asom who joined the banned militant outfit in the year 2018 surrendered before the Charaideo District Police.