Assam: Unknown Disease Kills 3 Including Minor of Same Family

In an incident that has sent shockwaves, three women including one minor girl belonging to the same family lost their lives after being infected by an unidentified disease in Behali in Assam’s Sonitpur district.
According to reports, on March 11, two women hailing from Behali’s Bhimdanga village breathed their last at the Tezpur Medical College and Hospital after undergoing treatment for a prolonged illness.
The duo has been identified as Ranju Ghatowar (27) and Monika Ghatowar (25). They were the daughters of Biren Ghatowar.
Few days after their death, the same kind of unknown ailment cropped up on their younger sister’s body. As a result of this, the minor girl died at her residence on Saturday.
On the other hand, surprisingly, another daughter of Biren Ghatowar identified as Junu Ghatowar (25) has also been infected by the same disease. She is currently undergoing treatment in a critical condition.
Meanwhile, health officials of the Biswanath district have geared up to fight against the deadly infection which is creating panic and fear among the locals. The health officials have collected blood samples and sent them for medical examination.
The symptoms of the infection are the occurrence of boils all over the body along with excessive body pain. The entire Behali area has been gripped with mystery regarding the unfortunate deaths of the girls.