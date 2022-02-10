Assam: Vaccination Not Mandatory for Students Appearing HSLC/HS Exams

The Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma who earlier urged the students to get vaccinated before the commencement of the Assam Board Exams 2022 for Class 10 and 12 has now changed his statement saying that the state board will not stop any students who are unvaccinated from appearing in the exams.

According to senior officials in the Assam Education department, 18% of the students in the age group of 15 to 18 years have been fully vaccinated. However, the education department has stated that over 90 percent of the students from the age group have been vaccinated with their first dose.

The state government will be requesting board examinees to get vaccinated before the exams so that by the time the exams begin, the students are fully vaccinated. "If they take the vaccine now, the double dose will be completed before the board exams begin," said CM Sarma at a press conference held on February 7, 2022.

Assam government had mentioned earlier that the examinees must be vaccinated before the exams. The students cannot be forced to get vaccinated, hence why the board stated they won't stop unvaccinated students from appearing as the Union government has told the Supreme Court that the vaccine is voluntary.

An awareness campaign has also been launched in schools to bring all students appearing for the board exams for the vaccination. "It is a humble appeal to all board examinees to get vaccinated voluntarliy," stated Munidra Nath Ngatey, State Nodal officer for COVID-19 vaccination.

The Assam Board exams 2022 will be held in March-April. AHSEC 12th Exam Routine, papers would be held from March 15 to April 12 for all students and in 2 shifts on most days. The SEBA 10th Exam will be held from March 15 to 31, 2022.