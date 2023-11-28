Assam
Assam: Veteran Journalist Anil Baruah Passes Away
Veteran journalist from Assam and former editor of Dainik Asom Anil Baruah passed away in Guwahati on Tuesday.
According to information, Anil Baruah breathed his last at the Nemcare Hospital in Guwahati at around 6:50 pm today. He was 84 years.
As per sources, he was suffering from a heart disease. He was reportedly admitted at the Nemcare Hospital at around 1:44 am on Tuesday in a critical condition.
Baruah was born in the year 1939. He was an influential personality in the media sector of Assam.
It is to be noted that the mortal remains of Baruah, father of three daughters, will be cremated on Wednesday after the arrival of his youngest daughter from Bengaluru.