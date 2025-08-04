Assam Villages Crumble as Brahmaputra Inches Closer Daily

A terrifying wave of erosion by the Brahmaputra has engulfed the Kokradanga area in Hatsingimari, under Assam’s South Salmara-Mankachar district, threatening to swallow the vital border-link road that connects several villages in the region. The erosion, captured on camera, shows massive chunks of land slipping into the river in real time — leaving villagers devastated and authorities seemingly unmoved.

Despite continuous erosion in Kokradanga over the past several years, no permanent preventive measures have been implemented. As the river now inches dangerously close to the region’s lifeline — the border-link road — panic has gripped the local population. The situation has turned dire, with villages like Kokradanga and Kalair Alga facing the imminent threat of being devoured by the river.

Adding to the desperation, locals were seen today cutting down large trees and throwing them into the river in a last-ditch attempt to contain the erosion. The chilling visuals of the riverbank crumbling inch by inch into the Brahmaputra are a grim testimony to nature’s fury — and administrative apathy.

Though the district administration recently deployed minimal measures such as geo-bags and porcupine structures, locals claim these are woefully inadequate to match the scale of erosion.

In response to the worsening crisis, local Congress leaders and residents have been staging a sit-in protest at the Hatsingimari Super Market for the past four days. However, both the government and local administration have failed to even acknowledge the protest — let alone take meaningful action to stop the erosion.

The situation is worsening by the hour. Just this afternoon, large sections of the riverbank collapsed into the Brahmaputra, triggering fresh waves of panic and despair among villagers.

Locals continue to demand permanent anti-erosion measures. But for now, they are left to fight the river with nothing but tree trunks — and prayers — as their land, homes, and futures are washed away.