Assam: Violent Clash In Sonapur; 2 Killed In Police Firing, Cops Injured

Two people were killed in police firing, while at least 15 policemen were injured as a massive clash erupted in Assam's Sonapur on Thursday during an eviction drive.
While the police maintain that the people are illegal encroachers, the local residents have claimed that the land belongs to them. The dispute is over a 200-bigha government land which has allegedly been occupied by people, who have been termed as 'outsiders'.
Violent scenes were witnessed as police and administrative officials came under attack by a group of encroachers. Armed with sticks and other weapons, the attackers targeted both the officials and their vehicles.
The police retaliated by firing shots to disperse the crowd. Two people sustained injuries in the incident and were rushed to a Sonapur District Hospital. They succumbed while undergoing treatment there. While the crowd had dispersed for a while, they returned with much more fury.
A circle officer and magistrate from Sonapur were among those injured in the incident, along with several police personnel. Following the attack, police and administrative officials had to flee the scene to escape the violence.
The Kamrup Metropolitan District authorities have been carrying out an eviction drive at Kachutoli which entered its fourth day today.
A police official at the scene said, "We tried to pacify the situation through talks. However, the crowd was reluctant to listen to us. They attacked us first injuring 15 to 20 of our men and women were injured. As such, we had to open fire in retaliation."
"We have been repeatedly attacked over the past four day and the matter went out of hands today. At present, the situation is under control," he added.