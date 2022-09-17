Assam: Vishwakarma Puja Celebrated Across the State

Assam celebrates Vishwakarma Puja with much fervour and enthusiasm.

According to Hinduism, there is no desire displeasure in the field of construction and creation without the blessings of the deity.

It is in this belief that the worship of Vishwakarma has been going on since ages known.

In Assam, Vishwakarma Puja is being celebrated in different regions with the worship of deity art, the god of construction.

Vishwakarma Puja is predominantly celebrated in the Indian states of Karnataka, Assam, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and Tripura. This day is dedicated to Lord Vishwakarma, also known as Biswakarm. On this day, devotees perform Vishwakarma puja at their commercial setups, workstations, factories, and offices.

Vishwakarma Puja is celebrated to honour the birth of Lord Vishwakarma, the architect. In Rig Veda, he is known as the architect of the world with knowledge of the science of mechanics and architecture.

As per legend, he built the holy city of Dwarka, where Lord Krishna ruled, and also the Maya Sabha of the Pandavas. Lord Vishwakarma is also known as the creator of many magnificent weapons for the Gods.