Assam Final Voter List 2026: How to Check Your Name, Status Online?

Ahead of Assam assembly elections 2026, the final voter list has been finalised and published following a rigorous door-to-door Special Revision (SR) of electoral rolls. Assam was a special case out of the other four poll-bound states—West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry—where Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of rolls in the second phase was conducted.

Accordingly, the state's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) published the Assam final voter list 2026 after new registrations, deletions, and corrections, with over 2.43 lakh names dropped or 0.97 per cent, compared to the draft voter list.

However, with the publication of the final voter list, several questions have emerged in the minds of the general population. If you are a fresh voter, have changed addresses, or are looking to verify whether your information in the final list is correct, a quick online verification will ensure you are ready to cast your vote when the time comes.

Registered voters can look up their names while sitting at home with their personal information or Voter ID, through various electronic resources that have been provided by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

You can avail one of many official online portals to look up the Assam voter list 2026:

National Voter Service Portal (NVSP)

The NVSP, a central government website, has been set up for Indian voters to check the electoral rolls. To do so, you can follow the steps below:

Look up www.electoralsearch.eci.gov.in on a search engine. Go to the drop-down list of states and select “Assam’. You will have to enter some personal details, including your Name, Father’s/Husband’s Name, Age/Date of Birth, and gender. You can also use your EPIC (Voter ID) number if you are looking to speed up the process. Lastly, before clicking on the “Search”, you will have to enter the “CAPTCHA” correctly. You will see your details and where to vote.

The NVSP portal will show whether your name has been registered to vote in the current Assam electoral roll, along with where your polling booth is located.

Alternative Methods

Mobile Number Search

If your mobile number is linked to your Voter ID (EPIC), you can easily search using the NVSP portal. For this, you will have to follow these steps:

Visit the NVSP website and click on “Search by Mobile”. Enter your mobile number. Verify with the OTP sent to your mobile number. Your voter information will be ready to be viewed instantly.

How to Download Electoral Roll PDF

To download a Voter List in parts from the official website of the Chief Electoral Officer of Assam, you can do the following:

Visit ceoassam.nic.in. Click on the PDF link option under the “Final Electoral Roll/Draft Roll”. Enter your District, Assembly Constitution, and Polling Station. Your downloaded PDF file will be ready to view all the names registered at the polling booth.

Voter Helpline App

Both Android and iOS users can use the official Voter Helpline mobile application to do the following:

Search for your name on the electoral roll.

Check the details of polling stations.

Apply or update voter information.

Download e-EPIC (electronic Voter ID).

Verify the status of your electoral roll.

