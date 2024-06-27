Assam Waives Fines for Minor Traffic Offences; Helmets Still Mandatory

In a significant decision, the Assam cabinet on Thursday made it clear that minor traffic rule violations by two and three-wheelers will not be fined. However, not wearing helmets and other major offences will continue to be penalised with fines as well as appropriate action as per the relevant laws.
In a two-part decision, the Assam Chief Minister laid out the decision taken during the cabinet meeting held in Nalbari. Firstly, he said that except not wearing helmets, other minor offences related to expiry of pollution certificates, or vehicle insurance lapse, and other such violations will not be penalised.
Secondly, in case of three-wheelers like autorickshaws, e-rickshaws, etc., as many as four repeated offences will be overlooked. However, the fifth instance of rule violation will be appropriately dealt with fines imposed as well as action taken as per the provisions of the law.
Sarma said, "Often the media reports that our traffic police officials are harassing autorickshaws, bike-taxis, food delivery agents, students, etc. for fines which becomes a concern for those with meagre income. As such, we have taken two decisions."
He said, "Two-wheeler riders will will not be fined for any other violations apart from not wearing helmets. All other fines related to availability of various documents or other minor offences will not be penalised. If anyone does not have the required documents, they will receive a notice and accordingly will have to prepare the documents, but no fine."
"Autorickshaws, e-rickshaws, or any other three-wheelers will not be fined for up to four repeated offences. That is, after four violations, they will be fined on the fifth instance of rule-breaking," the Assam CM added.
Sarma said that regarding this, the transport department will draft an SOP and release it within 15 days. The step was taken as there is no need for undue harassment of the people for a small amount as they government has only received six to seven crore in the last two to three years in fines, which was pointed out in calculations.
However, he said that other measures according to the various laws will be applicable. "Only fine will not be there so that the government is not blamed for harassing low-income people," said the CM.
Meanwhile, the new rules will only be for two and three-wheelers. Cars (four-wheelers) will continue to be fined for traffic rule violations like before, he said while answering a query.
Asked about cases of drunk driving, Sarma said, "We have not gone into the details yet. Drink and drive cases will be penalised. For other minor violations first a warning will be given then appropriate action will be taken as per the law like cancellation of license, etc."
"Accidents are coming down in Assam and parents are thanking us. So, there will be no compromise with fines for not wearing helmets. It is a matter of safety of the people and we have a responsibility to ensure that," he concluded.