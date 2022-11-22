Assam: War Memorial to Come up at Battle of Alaboi Site

A war memorial will be built on the outskirts of Guwahati where the Battle of Alaboi was fought in the 17th century between the Ahom Army and Mughals. The Assam government has decided to build the war memorial to pay tribute to the sacrifices and valour of the Ahom army.

The war memorial will be built with an estimated cost of Rs. 150 crore. The main attraction of the memorial would be a 100-feet height Hengang (Ahom sword) right at the centre of the memorial.

The state government today released a 3D model of the war memorial which was shared by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on his social media handles.

"'Alaboi Ranakshetra' being built at Alaboi, Kamrup at a cost of Rs150 cr over 75 bigha of land and to feature a 100-foot Hengdang will be Assam's glorious tribute to the valour & supreme sacrifice of 10,000 Ahom soldiers martyred in the Battle of Alaboi," Sarma tweeted attaching the 3D model of the to-be-built memorial.

At the Battle of Alaboi fought on August 5, 1669, the Ahoms were routed by the Mughals and lost as many as 10,000 soldiers.

Another memorial of Ahom general Lachit Barphukan would be built in Jorhat at an estimated cost of Rs 120 crore.