Assam: Wild Elephants Go On Rampage In Udalguri Village, One Dead

Yet another incident of man-animal conflict has come to fore wherein a man was trampled to death by a herd of elephants in Assam’s Udalguri.

The incident was reported in Dharamjuli village in Rajagarh area in the district.

Sources said the herd of wild elephants went on a rampage in the village, triggering panic among locals.

During the ordeal, a man, identified as Ranti Rajbongshi, was killed.

It is suspected that the elephants strayed into the village in search of food as incessant rains and floods have majorly affected their food source.

Recently, another man was killed by an wild elephant in Assam’s Kamrup district.

The deceased, identified as Suren Pator, worked as a daily wage labourer and was the sole bread earner of his family.

Pator was confronted by a wild elephant while he was on his way to work, that unfortunately attacked and killed him.