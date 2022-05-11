Assam: Woman Allegedly Kills 5-Year-Old Child Before Attempting Suicide

A 5-year-old child was found dead in Dergaon in Assam’s Golaghat district.

According to reports, it is suspected that the child was killed by her mother before attempting suicide.

Locals said that the child’s mother was found drenched in blood next to her at their residence, following which, she was taken to Tezpur Medical College and Hospital in critical condition.

The woman has been identified as Bonoshri Senapati.

The locals further informed that the police that the woman was recovered with injuries on her head.

A machete was also found at the scene, locals said.

Investigation on the matter is underway.

