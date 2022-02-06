Assam Woman Beaten To Death On Suspicion Of Witchcraft

Witch-hunting is a prevailing problem in rural Assam and there seems to be no end to it. On Friday, a woman was beaten to death at Bhergaon in Assam’s Udalguri district over suspicion of practicing “witchcraft”.

The woman, identified as Phulmati Gur (52), was a resident of Simaluguri village. She was critically injured in the attack led by people of her own village. She subsequently succumbed to her injuries.

Meanwhile, police arrested six persons suspected to be involved in the crime. They have been identified as Amit Gur, Maniram Gur, Shyam Gur, Jiten Gur, Kamal Gur, and Anjali Gur.

Charges have been filed against the six accused under relevant sections of the law.

Later, a local court sent them to 14-day judicial custody.