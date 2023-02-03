Assam: Woman Charred to Death in Massive Fire at Her House

In a tragic incident, a woman was charred to death in a massive fire that erupted at her house in Assam’s Dabaka.

The incident occurred on late Thursday night at Bhelowguri in Dabaka.

The deceased woman has been identified as Xorumai Bora.

As per reports, Xorumai was fast asleep when the fire erupted. The blazing flames turned the entire house along with the woman into ashes in just a few minutes.

The reason due to which the fire erupted has not been ascertained.

Meanwhile, the police reached the spot on Friday morning and inspected the incident spot.

On the other hand, the woman’s son left the house prior to the incident on Thursday.