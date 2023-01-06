Assam: Woman, Daughter Among Three Arrested For Killing Spouse

Assam police on Friday morning arrested a woman and two others for allegedly killing her husband at Nazira in Sivasagar district.

According to information, the two other arrestees include the woman’s daughter and her husband.

The incident was reported at Geleki village at Nazira.

Sources said that the deceased husband’s body was found buried in their backyard. Local police arrived at the scene soon after and took the trio into custody.

The cause of the killing is yet to be established, sources informed, adding that the deceased person has been identified as Sikari Ghatowar.

Further investigation is on.