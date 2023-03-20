Assam: Woman Injured In Mangaldai House Fire

A massive fire broke out at a house at Mangaldai town under Assam’s Darrang district on Monday evening wherein a woman was grievously injured.

The blaze erupted at the house of one Pranab Das, located at Prafulla Nagar – a densely populated area in the town.

Sources said that the wife of Pranab Das sustained serious burn injuries after she tried to rescue the livestock that was leashed inside their cowshed.

The injured wife has been identified as Deepa Das.

Following the incident, fire tenders and local police reached the scene and were able to bring the unprecedented blaze under control.

Goods worth lakhs is suspected to have been destroyed in the fire, sources informed.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be established.

Last week, a massive fire gutted down property worth Rs. 5 lakh in Assam’s Dhubri district.

The fire incident was reported at a residence of Abdus Salam in Hazari village area which spread over to two other shops destroying properties worth lakhs.

Later, four fire brigades reached the spot and successfully doused the blaze.