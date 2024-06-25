Assam: Woman Killed by Her Son in Dergaon, Kokrajhar in Two Separate Incidents
In a tragic incident in Buralikson village, Dergaon, Assam a woman died due to the prolonged torture inflicted by her son on Monday night.
The victim, Renumai Bora, had been suffering abuse from her son namely Deepmani Bora for an extended period.
The latest assault occurred yesterday, with Deepmani physically attacking his father and throwing a brick at his mother’s cheek. Other family members were also targeted in the violent episode.
The deceased who was already suffering from a complex brain ailment, was severely weakened by her son's repeated assaults and was admitted to Jorhat Medical College, where she succumbed to her injuries.
Following the incident, the accused fled the scene, and the Dhekial police launched an investigation into the case.
In another horrifying case, a drug-addicted son brutally murdered his mother in Assam’s Kokrajhar. The murder reportedly stemmed from a dispute over money, with the son attacking his mother when she refused to give him funds.
The deceased has been identified as Parvati Brahma.
The local police swiftly arrested the perpetrator and continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the murder.
Both cases highlight the severe consequences of domestic violence and substance abuse, underlining the urgent need for intervention and support systems to prevent such tragedies.