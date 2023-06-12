Assam: Woman Survives Murder Attempt In Chirang; Sustains Bullet Injury

A woman survived an alleged murder plot in Assam’s Chirang district along the Assam-Bhutan border on Sunday night.
The victim woman has been identified as one Asati Basumatary.
According to sources, Basumatary sustained a bullet injury after being shot by the miscreant near Runikhata village. Fortunately, the injury wasn’t fatal and she was rushed to JSB Civil Hospital for medical attention.
Following the incident, local police were informed and accordingly, the suspect behind the attack was apprehended.
The accused has been identified as one Ajay Musahari. The reason behind the attempted murder is yet to be established.
Further investigation is on.
In another incident, a BJP leader was found brutally murdered in Assam’s Goalpara district. The deceased has been identified as Jonali Nath, the BJP's District Secretary for Goalpara. She was a resident of Matia.
The body of the deceased BJP leader was recovered from National Highway No 17 near Shalpara, Krishnai.
Sources informed that unidentified miscreants had murdered her and discarded her body on the national highway before fleeing the spot. The body was spotted by locals on Sunday night following which they informed authorities.
Several injury marks were found on her body, indicating that she was savagely assaulted before her demise. Reportedly, Nath was last seen on Sunday afternoon by locals at a market.
Local police later reached the scene and recovered the body for post-mortem.