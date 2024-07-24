Assam: Woman's Body Found On Tracks At Pathsala Railway Station

The body of a woman was found lying on the railway tracks at Pathsala Railway Station in the Bajali district of Assam on Wednesday.
As per reports, the deceased has been identified as Titka Garia resident Anima Devi. However, it is unclear as to whether it was an accident or a suicide.
The deceased's family has stated that it was a shock to them and they cannot fathom losing her. They demanded the police to look into the matter.
Earlier today, a major tragedy was averted when a fire broke out in one of the coaches of the Tripura Sundari Express in Assam.
The incident occurred when the train numbered 14620 Firozpur-Agartala Tripura Sundari Express carrying passengers was entering the Lumding Junction.
However, no passengers were injured in the incident due to quick action of the railway authorities.
Later on, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) clarified that reports of the fire incident at the Lumding Junction were false.
NFR Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Sabyasachi De informed Pratidin Time, “It is not a fire incident. It was a case of brake binding and smoke came out because of friction in brake pads. The incident happened at 1:34 pm and the train left Lumding at 2:06 pm as everything was found normal after examination.”