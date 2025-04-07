Assam: Worker Dies After Falling from Watchtower at Subansiri Project

A tragic incident occurred at the Lower Subansiri Hydroelectric project in Assam’s district on Monday.

As per sources, a worker died after falling from the watch tower of the main dam. The worker has been identified as Manoj Sonowal, a resident of Gogamukh.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.

In May last year, a worker succumbed to his injuries after a massive landslide hit the right bank of the NHPC Lower Subansiri project following a heavy spell of rainfall. The deceased worker was Putul Gogoi, a resident of Mingmang Madanpur in Gogamukh.