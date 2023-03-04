Assam: Worker Dies in Freak Accident in Chabua

An employee of Chabua Air force died in the base after falling into a machine while he was doing his duty during the early hours of Saturday.

The deceased worker was identified as Pranab Dutta.

The body of the deceased was taken to Chabua Police Station right after the incident took place.

The incident has caused quite a stir among the other employees. The colleagues of the employee held a protest and have demanded justice and compensation for the same.

Last year, on December in yet another tragic incident, one person died after he got stuck inside crushing machine in Assam’s Dima Hasao.

According to sources, the terrible incident occurred at a factory in Panimur.

The deceased was identified as Ashok Borsaikia hailing from Tinsukia.

Ashok was a former advisor of All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) in Philbari region.

He visited the place for some work when the incident occurred.