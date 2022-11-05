Assam

Assam: Yaba Tablets Worth Rs 15 Crore Seized at Sonapur

In yet another major haul, Assam police seized a large amount of illicit Yaba tablets worth Rs 15 crore at Sonapur on Saturday morning. 

Sources said a vehicle bearing registration number ‘DL 7CK 8778’ was intercepted by police at Nazirakhat toll gate. 

Upon routine check, a large amount tablets packed in small bags were recovered from the vehicle. 

It is learned that the drugs were being smuggled from Manipur. 

Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle has been arrested in connection to the seizure. 

A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the driver, police said.

An investigation to unearth further linkages is on.

