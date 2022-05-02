Assam: ‘Yoga Utsav’ Organized in Sivasagar

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister of Ports and Shipping Sarbananda Sonowal attended the 'Yoga Utsav' organized in Sivasagar district of Assam on Monday.

The ‘Yoga Utsav’ was organized to mark 50 days to the International Yoga Day (IDY).

The event was also attended by Union Minister of Tourism, Culture and Development of North Eastern Region G Kishan Reddy among other dignitaries.

With the celebration of 'Yoga Utsav' at Red Fort organized by the Ministry of AYUSH on April 7, the countdown began for the International Yoga Day which is celebrated every year on June 21 since 2015.

This year will be marked as the 8th edition of International Day of Yoga on June 21 which was recognized as the IDY by the United Nations General Assembly under the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014 by a unanimous vote.

