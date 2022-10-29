Assam Youth Dies In Freak Accident In Mumbai

A youth hailing from Assam was found dead in Maharashtra’s Mumbai on Friday night.

The deceased youth has been identified as Karthik Das, hailing from Hajo.

Sources said that Karthik had gone to Mumbai in search of work. He was found dead near Kurla train station late Friday.

Soon after, local police reached the spot and recovered the body for post mortem.

According to police, Karthik died as a result of a freak accident that took place at the station late yesterday night.

Meanwhile, the victim’s family has urged the Assam government to help bring his mortal remains home as they are financially incapable of doing so.