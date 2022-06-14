Assam

Assam Youth Dies in Road Accident in UP

The youth was a resident of Nagjanka Garhmurh village in Mariani in Jorhat district of Assam.
In a tragic incident, a youth from Assam has reportedly died in Uttar Pradesh.

According to reports, the youth died after he met with a road accident at Kannauj in Uttar Pradesh. The accident took place when he was on his way from Ladakh in his bike.

He has been identified as Nitu Rajkonwar.

Earlier in Aprile, a youth hailing from Amguri in Sivasagar district died in Telangana.

The youth has been identified as 28-year-old Moon Gogoi. According to reports, Gogoi died after slipping out of the boat and falling into a pond while feeding food grains to fish.

