Assam Youth Dies in Road Accident in UP

In a tragic incident, a youth from Assam has reportedly died in Uttar Pradesh.

According to reports, the youth died after he met with a road accident at Kannauj in Uttar Pradesh. The accident took place when he was on his way from Ladakh in his bike.

The youth was a resident of Nagjanka Garhmurh village in Mariani in Jorhat district of Assam.

He has been identified as Nitu Rajkonwar.

