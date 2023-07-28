Assam: Youth Dies Of Electrocution; Body Left Dangling From Pole For an Hour
In a tragic turn of events, a youth allegedly died of electrocution while performing maintenance work on an electric pole at Palashbari under Assam’s Kamrup district on Friday.
The deceased has been identified as one Amar Das, hailing from Gobardhan area in Chaygaon.
Sources said that Amar worked as a subordinate employee of the contractor assigned there. The situation took a tragic turn when, during the maintenance work, an electrical malfunction occurred, resulting in a sudden surge of electricity that fatally shocked Amar, killing him instantly.
Disturbingly, his lifeless body was left dangling from the pole for over an hour before help arrived. Locals alleged that the power supply was not cut off during the time he was working, leading to his untimely death.
Meanwhile, Bijoynagar police reached the accident spot and recovered the body for post-mortem.
Recently, a woman was tragically electrocuted to death after she stepped on an exposed high-powered live wire in Assam’s Hailakandi district.
The incident was reported from Katakhal area wherein the deceased woman, identified as Padmarani Sinha, came in contact with a high-powered electrical wire that was exposed on the ground. She died on the spot.
Following the incident, a large crowd gathered in the area and blamed the power department for the unfortunate death. They alleged that the mishap was a result of negligence on the part of the power department.