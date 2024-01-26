Assam: Youth Drowns At Hatisila Picnic Spot After Dinghy Capsizes

A youth drowned after falling off a boat on Friday at the Hatisila picnic spot near Panikhaiti on the south bank of the Brahmaputra River in the Kamrup district of Assam.
The incident took place as the youth had gone to Hatisila reportedly for a picnic. There he took a dinghy and set out rowing on the Brahmaputra river.
However, soon after he went out, the dinghy capsized leaving him desperately gasping for life. As it panned out, the youth tragically drowned.
Subsequently, local police was informed that they rushed to the scene. After some intervention, they were able to bring the body out of the water.
The deceased was identified as Abinash Deka, a resident of Kamrup's Baihata Chariali.