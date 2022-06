Amid floods, a youth was electrocuted to death in Assam’s Barpeta district on Wednesday night.

The youth has been identified as one Jyotikesh Gayan.

According to sources, Gayan was electrocuted when he tried to disconnect the inverter which was inundated under flood waters inside his house.

He died on the spot, sources added.

The incident was reported from Gayanhati area of the district.