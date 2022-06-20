Assam Youth Found Dead in Haryana

In a tragic incident, a youth from Moran in Assam’s Dibrugarh district has reportedly died in Haryana.

The youth has been identified as Rajib Chawasi (20) who was a resident of Tiloibari village in Moran. He was working at a private firm in Haryana.

The incident occurred at Panchkula district on June 17. Rajib reportedly slipped and fell off from an under-construction ten-storey building while he was applying colour on the building.

The police was informed about the incident and the body was then taken for post-mortem and other tests by the some of his friends from his native village working in Haryana.

Rajib’s body is being brought to his home in Assam.

According to his family members, he was the sole earner of his family after his father’s death. The family has lost all hopes of survival after Rajib’s death. They have also appealed the state government to provide some financial assistance.