Assam: Youth from Tinsukia Joins ULFA-I

One youth from Assam has joined the banned military outfit United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) on Monday.

The youth hails from Rampur village under Jagun Police Station in Tinsukia district of Assam. The youth has been identified as Samiran Chetia who was 20-years-old.

According to reports, Samiran had been missing since March 14 after he had gone with one of his friends to visit Sivasagar.

Reports of the youth joining the military outfit came to light after investigations carried out by the army and police.



